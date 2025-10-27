Rollins recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Rollins made his second start in a row for the injured Kevin Porter (ankle), and he produced his best line of the young season. Through two starts, Rollins has proven his worth as a waiver-wire pickup with averages of 13.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. Fantasy managers can keep throwing him in lineups with Porter's return date in the air.