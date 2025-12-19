Rollins racked up 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to Toronto.

Although Rollins was moved to the bench with the Bucks shaking things up, the guard still had a sizable role and put together a solid all-around line. Plus, he was utilized alongside Kevin Porter at times. The move to the bench won't be popular among his fantasy managers, but there is still a wide path to fantasy relevance here.