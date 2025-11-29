Rollins notched 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 118-109 loss to the Knicks.

Rollins experienced a noticeable regression on offense -- both in total points and shooting volume -- but that was expected with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Rollins continues to be an elite contributor for Milwaukee on both ends of the court. This was his fifth game contributing in each of the five major categories, and the first time he recorded at least two tallies in each one. Despite the return of Antetokounmpo and the decrease in usage rate that comes with it, look for Rollins to remain one of the most attractive fantasy options in the Milwaukee roster across all formats.