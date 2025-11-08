Rollins finished Friday's 126-110 victory over Chicago with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes.

Rollins has been one of the most surprising players in The Association over the first two-plus weeks, and he continues to turn heads with his play in the Bucks' backcourt. Rollins has scored in double digits in eight games in a row, averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game over that stretch.