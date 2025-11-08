Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Fills stat sheet in win Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rollins finished Friday's 126-110 victory over Chicago with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes.
Rollins has been one of the most surprising players in The Association over the first two-plus weeks, and he continues to turn heads with his play in the Bucks' backcourt. Rollins has scored in double digits in eight games in a row, averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game over that stretch.
More News
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Continues to surge Saturday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Erupts for career-high 32 points•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Career-best performance in win•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Available to return Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Exits to locker room Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Fares well as starter•