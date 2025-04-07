Rollins registered 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 victory over the Pelicans.

Rollins didn't have a good shooting performance since he only converted on 33.3 percent of his field goals, but he managed to shine as a playmaker with 10 assists off the bench. This was a career-high mark for the former Toledo standout, though it's uncertain if he'll return to the starting lineup while Damian Lillard (calf) is out. Kevin Porter started against the Pelicans and finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes.