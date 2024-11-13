Rollins (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins left Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to left shoulder instability, but said after the game that he expected to play Wednesday. Given the questionable tag, it's possible the Bucks will wait until after warmups to decide. With Damian Lillard (concussion) out again, Rollins will be a streaming option if he gets the green light after producing 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 22 minutes Tuesday.