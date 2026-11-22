Rollins provided eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-129 loss to Philadelphia.

Moving into the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 10, Rollins didn't make much of a contribution, while rookie Brayden Burries delivered 26 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Rollins has scored in double digits in just five of nine November contests (two starts), averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals in 22.3 minutes on the month. His spot in the starting five likely won't be very secure unless the fifth-year guard begins to show something closer to his 2025-26 form.