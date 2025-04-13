Rollins (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins was initially listed as probable, but the third-year guard out of Toledo will be sidelined for Sunday's contest. With Rollins and Kevin Porter (wrist) both out, Jamaree Bouyea, Andre Jackson and Pat Connaughton should all see significant playing time in the Bucks' regular-season finale.