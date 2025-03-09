Rollins (personal) is off the Bucks' injury report for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Rollins is set to return to game action after missing the first half of the club's back-to-back set during Saturday's loss to the Magic. The 22-year-old has missed the Bucks' last two outings due to personal reasons, and he has fallen out of the rotation of late -- he last played Feb. 21, starting in a win over Washington.