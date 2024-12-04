Rollins played the final 2:25 of Tuesday's 128-107 win over the Pistons, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), one foul and no other statistics.

After a recent five-game absence due to a dislocated shoulder, Rollins has been available for the Bucks' subsequent four contests, but Tuesday marked the first time he received any playing time. Before suffering the injury, Rollins appeared to be gaining traction in the Milwaukee rotation, but Delon Wright has since reclaimed the top backup role behind starting point guard Damian Lillard.