Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Pops for 19 against Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rollins supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets.
The fourth-year guard continues to shine as the Bucks' starting point guard. Rollins has scored in double digits in all nine of his starts since Kevin Porter (knee) went down, averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.9 steals as he surges toward a breakout campaign.
More News
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Fills stat sheet in win Friday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Continues to surge Saturday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Erupts for career-high 32 points•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Career-best performance in win•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Available to return Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Exits to locker room Tuesday•