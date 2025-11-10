Rollins supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Rockets.

The fourth-year guard continues to shine as the Bucks' starting point guard. Rollins has scored in double digits in all nine of his starts since Kevin Porter (knee) went down, averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.9 steals as he surges toward a breakout campaign.