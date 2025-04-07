Rollins won't start in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Kevin Porter will draw the start at point guard, pushing Rollins to the bench. The 22-year-old guard has made five consecutive starts, averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 27.2 minutes per game. He has shot 64.1 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from downtown in that five-game span.