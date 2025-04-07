Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rollins won't start in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Kevin Porter will draw the start at point guard, pushing Rollins to the bench. The 22-year-old guard has made five consecutive starts, averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers across 27.2 minutes per game. He has shot 64.1 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from downtown in that five-game span.

More News