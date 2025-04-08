Rollins is starting against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Rollins has returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the last game, meaning Kevin Porter is back in his regular second-unit role. Rollins is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his previous 16 starts this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Hands out career-high 10 dimes•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Retreating to bench Sunday•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Sets new season-high scoring mark•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Back in starting lineup•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Coming off bench Wednesday•