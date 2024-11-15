site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Ruled out against Charlotte
Rollins (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Rollins is set to miss his second straight contest Saturday due to left shoulder instability. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Houston.
