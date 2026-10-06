Rollins supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Rollins was Milwaukee's most productive scorer despite lasting only 14 minutes before fouling out, leading the Bucks with 15 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. The six fouls stand out, but Rollins' aggressive offensive performance was one of the brighter developments from Milwaukee's preseason opener. Fantasy managers would be wise not to overreact to just one game in preseason, and Rollins figures to have a sizable role once the regular season begins later this month.