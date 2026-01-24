default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rollins chipped in 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist over 35 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Rollins connected on four threes and eclipsed the 20-point mark, though it wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to a win. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a major offensive breakout this season, but that hasn't come at the expense of defensive impact, as he's recorded multiple steals in three straight games and 21 times across 44 appearances.

More News