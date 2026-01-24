Rollins chipped in 21 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist over 35 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Rollins connected on four threes and eclipsed the 20-point mark, though it wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to a win. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a major offensive breakout this season, but that hasn't come at the expense of defensive impact, as he's recorded multiple steals in three straight games and 21 times across 44 appearances.