Rollins contributed 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three turnovers in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo exiting Wednesday's game at the three-minute mark with a calf strain, it was the Rollins and Kevin Porter show on offense, with the two guards pacing the Bucks to a win. If Antetokounmpo needs to miss time with the calf injury, it'll be Rollins and Porter shouldering the offensive load in Milwaukee.