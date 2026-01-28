Rollins finished Tuesday's 139-122 loss to the 76ers with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 39 minutes.

Rollins turned in an efficient performance and was Milwaukee's second-leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. The 23-year-old point guard also tied his season-high mark in rebounds and has grabbed at least seven boards in three of his last six appearances. Additionally, he matched his season best in blocks and has tallied at least one swat in five of his last seven games. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) expected to miss an extended period and Kevin Porter (oblique) without a timetable for a return, the Bucks will need Rollins to continue stepping up on the offensive end.