Rollins recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 loss to the Celtics.

Rollins was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly defeat Sunday, totaling team-highs in points, assists and three-pointers made. The 23-year-old pro has picked up his scoring production of late, logging at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances after failing to do so in each of the previous eight games. Over the last four games, Rollins is averaging 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.