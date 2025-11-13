Rollins ended with 25 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 loss to the Hornets.

Rollins was coming off a 5-for-13 shooting performance, but he was able to get things back on track Wednesday with a matchup against the defensively-challenged Hornets. Rollins is providing third-round value on the season behind averages of 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 2.3 triples and 2.3 turnovers per game.