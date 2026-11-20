Rollins ended Thursday's 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals in 21 minutes.

Rollins matched his season high in assists while establishing a new season high in steals, compensating for another inefficient perimeter performance. His minutes have fluctuated considerably, and Thursday's defensive outburst is unlikely to become routine. However, his ability to contribute across categories provides upside in deeper fantasy leagues.