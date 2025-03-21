Rollins is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Rollins will start at point guard due to Damian Lillard (calf) not being available. This will be Rollins' ninth start of the season, and he's averaging 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game in that stretch.
