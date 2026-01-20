Rollins finished Monday's 112-110 victory over the Hawks with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes.

Rollins' breakout season continued as the Bucks improved to 18-24 on the season. With a bargain-bin contract, rival teams will likely be inquiring about him ahead of the deadline, as he's one of the few prized assets on Milwaukee's roster -- the team is said to be pursuing big trades at the deadline to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo.