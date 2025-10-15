Rollins (eye) closed with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Thunder.

Rollins suffered a cut above his right eye Tuesday that required stitches, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. It doesn't sound like the issue will impact his status going forward. Rollins is ticketed for a reserve role behind Kevin Porter and Cole Anthony in 2025-26.