Rollins produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Thunder.

Making his 12th straight start, Rollins once again delivered respectable numbers. Over that stretch, the fourth-year guard is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 boards. 4.8 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals while playing 32.7 minutes a contest as he builds on a breakout campaign.