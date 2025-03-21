Rollins ended with 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 victory over the Lakers.

The 22-year-old point guard drew the spot start due to Damian Lillard (calf) being sidelined. Rollins struggled with efficiency, though he racked up a game-high mark in steals during the blowout victory. The third-year pro has received little playing time of late, and he is unlikely to be a major factor in the club's rotation whenever Lillard returns.