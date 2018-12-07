Bucks' Sam Dekker: Dealt to Milwaukee
Dekker (ankle), along with George Hill, was traded to the Bucks on Friday in exchange for Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and two draft picks, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.
Dekker will come home to Wisconsin, where he was born and spent his collegiate career. Once he's healthy, he'll likely only have a minor role with the team.
