Merrill played three minutes off the bench Sunday in the Bucks' 128-115 win over the Kings, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.

After a five-game stint in the G League bubble in Orlando with the Memphis Hustle, Merrill rejoined the Bucks ahead of Friday's win over the Thunder. While he didn't play in that contest, the rookie was able to pick up some garbage-time run to close out the weekend. Milwaukee could soon get Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) back in the lineup, and once that happens, Merrill may be a candidate to return to the G League.