Merrill registered 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over Canton.

Merrill only had five points in the season opener, but he showed glimpses of what he can do with a team-best 20 points Thursday. His upside going forward will be somewhere in between both figures, but he should be closer to what he produced in this game on most nights. He saw minutes in nine games during the current NBA season, and that alone should make him an above-average offensive threat at the G League level.