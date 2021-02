Merrill had 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

Merrill once again ended as one of Memphis' top performers, finishing as the team's second-best scorer while also ending just two rebounds shy of posting a double-double. Merrill has lacked consistency thus far, though, with two single-digit scoring appearances mixed with two games where he surpassed the 15-point mark.