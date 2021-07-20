Merrill (ankle) isn't included on the injury report and should be available for the Bucks in Tuesday's Game 6 matchup with the Suns in the NBA Finals.

Merrill was listed as out ahead of both of the previous two games of the series with a right ankle sprain, but he's apparently made a full recovery within the last week. Even before the injury surfaced, Merrill hasn't been featured in coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation. Don't expect him to see the floor Tuesday unless the game turns in a non-competitive direction.