Bucks' Sam Merrill: Out for Game 5
RotoWire Staff
Merrill is out for Saturday's Game 5 against the Suns due to a sprained right ankle.
Merrill has only seen garbage time in the playoffs. His absence won't affect the Bucks' gameplan.
