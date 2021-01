Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Merrill (ankle) took part in a non-contact practice Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Budenholzer suggested that of the Bucks' three injured players -- Pat Connaughton (groin) and Torrey Craig (nose) are the others -- Merrill is the closest to return to game action. Merrill, who has missed the last two contests with a sprained left ankle, should be viewed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.