Merrill scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) with two rebounds and one steal in a 122-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Merrill came away with a new career-high point total thanks to 10 fourth-quarter points. The guard played the entire fourth with the Celtics having a commanding lead throughout the final quarter. Merrill is shooting 52.4 percent on his 21 attempts from three this season, but isn't a staple in the Bucks' rotation.