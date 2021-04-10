Merrill totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Hornets.

The rookie was a healthy DNP the previous four games, but he saw his second most minutes of the season Friday as the Bucks' entire lineup was out due to various injuries. Jeff Teague and Bryn Forbes drew the start at the respective guard positions, but Merrill played the most minutes off the bench and was the team's fourth-leading scorer. Oddly, Pat Connaughton was averaging the most minutes between the available guards Friday, but saw the fewest minutes, perhaps underscoring Merrill's paltry spot in the team's rotation.