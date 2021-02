Merrill posted five points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Austin.

Merrill finished second among Hustle players in field-goal attempts but struggled badly, making just two of his 13 shots. Merrill has seen time in nine NBA games this season for the Bucks, however, and that alone should make him one of the Hustle's go-to players on offense even if he has an off night like he did Wednesday.