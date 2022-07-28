Mamukelashvili averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in five Summer League games.

Mamukelashvili showed diversity in his skillset throughout the Summer League, hitting 47.6 percent of his shots from three on 4.2 attempts as a big man while also providing solid defense. Outside of Bobby Portis, the Bucks do not have a lot of reliable bench options in their frontcourt. If Mamukelashvili continues to stretch the floor well, he could beat out Serge Ibaka for the second frontcourt player off the bench.