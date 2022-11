Mamukelashvili posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes in Tuesday's 129-122 loss in Grand Rapids.

Mamukelashvili scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter. While he's been quite productive for Wisconsin, he continues to struggle from distance and is just 6-for-27 from beyond the arc through six games.