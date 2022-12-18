Mamukelashvili finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and six assists across 23 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Bucks' 123-97 win over the Jazz.

Fresh off a call-up from the G League's Wisconsin Herd, the second-year big man stepped into Milwaukee's rotation Saturday while the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee). With Milwaukee also limiting the playing time of several other veterans due to the blowout, Mamukelashvili was able to tie his most minutes of the season while also establishing a new career-high mark in assists. Assuming Antetokounmpo is back in action Monday against the Pelicans, Mamukelashvili could find himself back outside of the rotation, if not inactive for the contest entirely.