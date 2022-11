Mamukelashvili produced 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes in Saturday's 118-102 loss in Iowa.

Mamukelashvili recorded his second straight double-double Saturday. Ten of his 18 points came in the third quarter as he made four of five shots. He's averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three contests for Wisconsin.