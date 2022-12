Mamukelashvili produced 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 32 minutes in Tuesday's 99-85 win over Birmingham.

Mamukelashvili returned to Wisconsin on Tuesday after having played 23 minutes for Milwaukee on Saturday. It was his sixth double-double in the G League this year and he's averaging 19.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 11 games for the Herd.