Mamukelashvili tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 137-95 loss to the Heat.

With the Bucks low on frontcourt depth, Mamukelashvili stepped up to the plate and certainly didn't look out of place. His production was decent enough but his versatile skillset was on show as he made the most of some early season court time. When the Bucks are at full strength, he is unlikely to play a meaningful role and so managers in deeper formats should just keep an eye on him moving forward.