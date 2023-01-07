Mamukelashvili logged 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during the Herd's 120-116 win over College Park.

Mamukelashvili played 10 minutes during the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-101 win on Wednesday before being sent to their G League affiliate before Friday. The 23-year-old excelled during his return, and he is expected to continue being superb if he continues playing with the Herd instead.