Mamukelashvili compiled 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes in Tuesday's 137-112 win over Motor City.

Mamukelashvili was a force off the bench Tuesday, leading Wisconsin in minutes and recording his first double-double. He's averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first two games for the Herd while making 58.3 percent of his shot attempts.