Mamukelashvili logged 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes during the Herd's 134-130 loss Monday at Motor City.

Mamukelashvili continues to be key part of the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team. He is averaging 23.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists across his four G League games this year.