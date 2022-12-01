Mamukelashvili tallied 32 points (13-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win over Grand Rapids.
Mamukelashvili started for the first time this season and led the Herd to victory. His big night pushed his season average up to 20.1 points per game and, with 9.9 rebounds per game, he's nearly averaging a double-double in seven contests for Wisconsin.
