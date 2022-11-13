Mamukelashvili tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 26 minutes in Saturday's 135-133 win over Motor City in overtime.

Mamukelashvili made his G League season debut Saturday after playing four games for Milwaukee. He had a productive outing coming off the bench and may bounce back and forth between the two teams. He had played only 23 minutes for the Bucks in the season's first 12 contests and exceeded that total in his first contest for the Herd.