Mamukelashvili (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) also questionable, Mamukelashvili's presence, if available, could come in handy. He's played only two total minutes this year, but last year, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.9 minutes across 41 appearances.