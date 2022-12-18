Mamukelashvili compiled 26 points (11-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 32 minutes in Friday's 128-114 loss to Fort Wayne.

Mamukelashvili collected his fifth double-double in nine games for the Herd this year. He continues to shoot well from the field but struggle from beyond the arc and has made 52.6 percent of his shot attempts but is only 8-for-40 on three-pointers.