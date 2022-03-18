Mamukelashvili tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots over 37 minutes in Wisconsin's loss to College Park on Wednesday.

After a recent NBA run with Milwaukee, Mamukelashvili was moved back to the Herd earlier in the week. The 22-year-old fared well in his first game back, leading Wisconsin with 15 boards and three blocks while registering his sixth double-double across his past seven appearances. Mamukelashvili has bounced back and forth between the Herd and the parent Bucks throughout campaign, logging 36 NBA games with Milwaukee and 11 G League contests with the Herd.